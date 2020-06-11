PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - State and city lawmakers came together Thursday morning to discuss the changes they would like to see happen with the Portland Police Bureau - a discussion that was sparked by mass protests and calls for action against police brutality.
Portland City Council held a two-hour work session with members of the Legislature's People of Color Caucus to discuss police reform and how they would like to see those changes reflected in the police bureau.
"It is going to be difficult as a number of people have said, but it is time. We've had enough time to try to give the benefit of doubt to folks. No longer. You're not getting the benefit of the doubt anymore. We need to step forward," Sen. Lew Frederick said.
They debated the use of body cams - whether they're effective and the privacy issues surrounding them.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says rather than body cams, a new approach to police is what's needed, and that comes down to hiring and training.
"We have one psychologist that determines who's fit to be a police officer in Oregon. This particular psychologist does all interviews for most of the major law enforcement agencies throughout the state. It's been a pet peeve of mine for a bazillion years," said Hardesty.
Commissioner Hardesty wants to see more psychologists performing those tests, and others would like to see potential officers get those tests before their training starts.
Representative Janelle Bynum says with PPB's new class of recruits, it's important to not only discuss systemic failures but what they hope to see more of as well.
"The community is very angry for all the right reasons - about our failures of the system, but I do think we need to make sure that our kids have more experiences like Camp Rosenbaum, which was canceled this year," said Rep. Bynum. "Our kids need to have more experiences where police are out in communities doing the right things, and we also need to make sure we invest in the mental health response unit instead of expecting a police officer to handle a social issue."
They also discussed the need to have more accountability for officers who have infractions against them, along with encouraging officers to live in the communities they serve.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
The Democrats have been in absolute power for more than 30 years in Oregon, yet they keep saying things are bad and must change. Look in the mirror!
