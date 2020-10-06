PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland City Council held a virtual meeting on Tuesday night to hear community feedback on the city's budget.
Participants had to register ahead of time to comment.
The city's budget director said the circumstances surrounding the new budget are complicated because of the pandemic.
Many of the comments during Tuesday night's meeting focused on the police and public safety.
"Obviously we heard a tremendous amount tonight about policing, as we have on our other forums," Mayor Ted Wheeler said. "That's going to be, I think, the significant, the core discussion that we're going to have going forward as a council, and as a community. I think there's gonna be many approaches related to improving and reforming policing in the community and the budget process is a part of that overall conversation."
If you'd like to comment at one of these meetings, you can apply by emailing the city budget office. You can also submit comments by filling out an online form on the Portland City website.
