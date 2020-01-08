PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was a somber day at Portland City Hall on Wednesday as leaders honored the late Commissioner Nick Fish.
Fish passed away last week after battling cancer.
The council was scheduled to assign him the council presidency on Wednesday, but instead nominated him as council president for the meeting.
“You’ll notice that while Commissioner Fish isn’t here today, we’re going to place the council presidency badge at his desk. This is just one way we can express our deep appreciation and gratitude for Commissioner Fish. There will be other opportunities,” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Council members then each took a moment to honor him.
“It’s still hard to put into words what a great loss it is to his family, to his city, to his staff, to me personally and to everyone who knew him,” said Commissioner Amanda Fritz.
Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said, “It was such an honor to serve on this council with him. He brought such valuable knowledge and history, humor, civility and an endless willingness to find a reasonable and amicable compromise as our unofficial mediator and middle child of the council.”
Fish served as a Portland City Commissioner since 2008.
The council also announced a resolution authorizing a special election to fill the vacancy. It will be held May 19 and coincide with Portland’s regular primary election.
If no candidate gets a majority of the vote, there will be a run-off election in August.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.