PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland is de-prioritizing the clearing of "low-impact" homeless encampments.
The council passed an ordinance Wednesday that included language clarifying what kinds of camps should be removed.
The ordinance instructs city staff in all bureaus to de-prioritize the removal of camps that are at least 150 feet away from schools (100 feet away from high schools) and childcare facilities, and more than ten feet away from the primary entrance of a building.
At the same time, city commissioners approved the building of six new "safe rest villanges," which will be spread around the city and modeled after sites like Kenton Women's Village, which provides housing and services for houseless women.
"We're focused on the building. So really what this measure was all about, this ordinance was to get these safe rest villages up and running so we have a place where we can actually relocate our houseless residents, where they can actually achieve services," said Commissioner Dan Ryan, who introduced the ordinance.
Under the ordinance, the city will continue to remove what it considers "high-impact" campsites.
Those are sites with evidence of conspicuous drug use, large amounts of trash or debris, and those that are blocking public access.
The city will be considering possible sites for the new villages, with hopes of having them up and running by the end of the year.
