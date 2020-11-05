PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In a 3-2 vote, Portland City Commissioners vetoed a budget amendment proposed by Jo Ann Hardesty that would have cut $18 million from the Portland Police Bureau.
Hardesty and Commissioner Chloe Eudaly supported the amendment, which would have redirected those funds to other programs to help people who are homeless and those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioners Amanda Fritz and Dan Ryan voted against the amendment, citing public safety concerns and the need to better develop and implement alternative program to policing before taking funding from police.
“I’m very troubled this proposal was not shared with our independent city budget office for review and analysis,” Wheeler said. “For example, last week we heard, from the proponents, this would not require layoffs. It turns out this is completely wrong.”
In a report released Tuesday by the City Budget Office, analysts concluded the $18 million cuts would require the bureau to let go of staff.
The Portland Police Association said about 120 officers—more than 10 percent of sworn positions—would be laid off and another 30 non-sworn staff would also lose their jobs.
“If you reduce the number of police officers on the street, crime victims are the ones who are going to feel the most impacted,” said PPA President Brian Hunzeker.
Talk of police reform and funding has been a major focal point for the city in recent months.
Earlier this spring, city commissioners swiftly voted to cut $16 million from the Portland Police Bureau following protests, unrest and violence stemming from the police-killing of George Floyd.
At the budget meeting today, Hardesty, who has been a vocal critic of police and a champion for reform, said she is disappointed in her colleagues.
“I want you to know that your vote against this amendment means that the status-quo continues on, Black people will continue to be over-policed, house-less people will continue to be arrested, at over 50 percent of the arrests the Portland Police Bureau will continue to make and Portlanders will continue to be dealing with the lasting devastation of an over-aggressive police force who believes they don’t have a boss,” Hardesty said.
