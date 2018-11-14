PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland City Council has rejected Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposed ordinance that would have placed guidelines and restrictions on protests and demonstrations in the city.
The Protest Safety Ordinance would have addressed violence that has occurred during protests in Portland over the past year, according to the mayor’s office.
Protesters from different political groups – specifically Patriot Prayer and Antifa – have repeatedly clashed in the streets of Portland.
Wheeler said the ordinance would protect the rights of demonstrators, as well as the safety of the community. If it had passed, Wheeler, who is the police commissioner, would have been able to preemptively set time, place and manner restrictions on certain types of protests.
Critics argued the ordinance would give the mayor too much power and could threaten freedom of speech rights.
The City Council voted down the proposed ordinance during its meeting Wednesday.
Wheeler released a statement Wednesday saying, "While I am disappointed that City Council did not pass our Protest Safety Ordinance, I am encouraged that this has sparked a necessary and hard look at protest safety in our city. I want to thank our vocal critics, who made us better - through the engagement of rigorous debate. I've been firm because I believe that this ordinance was a step in the right direction."
