MULTNOMAH COUNTY OR (KPTV) - Portland's city council is walking back part of a controversial ordinance involving un-reinforced masonry buildings.
The ordinance, passed last year, would have applied to hundreds of older buildings that are at risk of collapsing during an earthquake.
It required building owners to post warning signs, notifying people that the buildings aren't earthquake-safe.
Several building owners threatened to sue the city over the ordinance.
Wednesday, council members voted to repeal that part of the law.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said the focus needs to be on keeping people safe and that the debate over warning signs has become a distraction.
“It is our goal to work with community, with business owners, with nonprofits, with faith institutions to ensure that we identify as many opportunities as possible to assist people in making their buildings earthquake safe,” Hardesty said.
The council is also appointing a work group to find solutions to the problem of retrofitting un-reinforced masonry buildings.
There's no word yet on what these changes mean for the lawsuit threatened by building owners.
