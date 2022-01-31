PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – In November of 2020, Portland voters approved a charter to create a community police oversight board that would replace the Independent Police Review (IPR).

IPR is a civilian oversight agency that investigates and monitors allegations of misconduct by Portland Police Officers. The transition from IPR to the new board has not been easy.

Portland City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero sent a letter and a memo to the U.S. Department of Justice and Portland City Council that the council would assume control of IPR beginning July 1, 2022.

In the memo, Hull Caballero noted that the council and her office could not come to an agreement on how to retain IPR employees until the new board is up and running.

“I was prepared to shepherd IPR for the 18 months council said it needed to implement the board, but cannot agree to a multi-year commitment by the Auditor’s Office under a plan I do not believe will work. Council’s unwillingness to effectively address the uncertainty over IPR’s future has been an unnecessary and burdensome distraction for my entire office, and more delay serves no one,” Hull Caballero said in the memo.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps said it was critical to maintain the oversight function of IPR until the new board is in place.

Portland city workers plan to strike Feb. 10 unless a deal is reached PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland city workers will go on strike Feb. 10 unless their union reaches a deal with the city before then.

“City Council had negotiated in good faith with the Auditor’s Office through the DOJ Settlement Addendum mediation process since last fall, and we expected to finalize plans in early 2022 pending discussions with the union. I’m disappointed to hear that the Auditor is backing out of this agreement and threatening to not fulfill her office’s obligations under the city’s Settlement Agreement with the DOJ,” Mapps said in a statement to FOX 12.

He also said the council is exploring other options if they are forced to take control come July. FOX 12 did reach out to the other commissioners and Mayor Ted Wheeler but has not yet heard back.