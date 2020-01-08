PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland City Council voted Wednesday in favor of a new contract to continue homeless camp cleanups.
Commissioners approved it unanimously and the mayor called those cleanups difficult but necessary work.
The new contract outlines new rules but not everyone’s happy with the city’s decision.
FOX 12 spoke with Jeffrey Liddicoat, who lives outside in a tent. There are a lot of things he likes about it: the rain, making his own home and having all of his artwork set up.
But on Wednesday he also shared what he doesn’t like about living out here and what he says are the biggest problems he faces.
“Laundry, but also the police and the sweeps and the citizens and their judgments,” Liddicoat said.
He’s long been an opponent of campsite cleanups. Last month, he spoke at an event urging the city to stop them.
But at Wednesday’s council meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to continue them.
The idea is to reduce the risk of health and safety issues for campers and those around them, but Liddicoat says it comes at a cost.
“When you have to pack all your stuff up and move at the whim of whoever, its going to disrupt your life,” he said.
Liddicoat has a lot of experience with that in about 15 years on the street. He says it messes up his home and his art.
“Pieces will come back broken, and then it takes me time, ‘Oh, there’s another piece that’s missing,’” he said.
The new five-year contract allots $4.5 million annually and is between the city and Rapid Response Bio Clean.
It comes with some changes for the crews who do the cleanup as well what happens to any property that’s taken.
The owner of Rapid Response says they now deliver people’s property back to them in two different areas of the city and allow drop-ins for people to pick their stuff up.
And the Rapid Response crews who do the cleanup work have to receive certain crisis de-escalation training, they have to know CPR, and carry Narcan, which is used to reverse a narcotics overdose.
“There are crisis responders already out here, there is Narcan out here, adding that to sweeps to make the sweeps continue – that doesn’t persuade me. If they’re going to do those things that’s fine, go ahead and do them, but do them without the sweeps, because the sweeps cause the problem,” said Liddicoat.
Wednesday night, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s office re-iterated that the council will be listening to the community and looking at other options during the first year of this contract and could make changes after that.
