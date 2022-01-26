PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - Changes could be coming to many Portland neighborhoods that have been protected by federal historic designations. The City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to reframe the rules.
The city of Portland can now take a federal historic landmark and allow changes to be made to it.
Before the new code passed, historic sites around Portland had demolition & design protection from developers who bought up the properties. Now with the new code, the city will do away with some of those protections. They decided that other priorities, like more affordable housing, can override historic preservation. It will also allow developers to make additions or alterations to those historic properties in certain circumstances.
“There’s been great interest in the community in seeing more affordable housing in our historic districts but there’s also been concern about how about affordable housing is reviewed by the public. These code amendments seek to find the balance between allowing our affordable housing to happen, but still providing protection for the historic resources,” says Brandson Spencer-Hartle, of the Historic Resources Program.
The new regulations will take place March 1.