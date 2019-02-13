PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland City Council Wednesday voted to withdraw from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
The vote passed three to two with Commissioners Fritz, Hardesty and Eudaly voting to withdraw; the mayor and Commissioner Fish voted to stay in the task force.
#BREAKING: Portland city commissioners have just voted to leave the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, by a narrow vote. Commissioners Hardesty, Fritz & Eudaly voted to withdraw, while Fish & Mayor Wheeler object. @fox12oregon— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) February 14, 2019
Commissioners heard public testimony leading up to the decision. Nearly 40 people were signed up to speak starting at 2 p.m., with the majority wanting to withdraw.
“The JTTF has a history of targeting peaceful groups that are working on political change as terrorists, and infiltrating their organizations and putting them under security, I don’t want my tax dollars to support that,” Lindsey Grayzel, a person who gave testimony, said.
Many other people showed up for a rally outside City Hall Wednesday afternoon.
Attendees said the FBI has a history of violating civil rights and Oregon law and unfairly targets minorities and activist groups and called for Portland police to leave the task force.
Mayor Wheeler and Commissioner Fish said staying in the task force made the city safer; Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw agreed, and gave testimony by video Wednesday supporting her position.
The FBI released a statement after commissioners decided to leave the task force thanking local law enforcement and Portland police for keeping the community safe.
The FBI said in their statement that the Portland City Council’s decision doesn’t change their mission to protect the American people.
“The agents, analysts, language specialists, legal experts and other professional staff of the FBI who work every day to keep our community safe will continue to do so, addressing threats of violence and criminal activity that impact our neighborhoods,” the statement reads, in part. “To this end, the FBI will continue to partner formally with other members of the JTTF as well as informally with cities and counties across the state to share information and address threats as appropriate.”
Now that the vote to leave the task force has been made, it should go into effect in the next 60 days.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.