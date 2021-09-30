PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan announced three locations for safe rest villages. They are meant to be safe, clean, managed places with sleeping pods for people experiencing homelessness.
One site is at Southeast 45th and Harney near the Springwater Corridor. It is the smallest of the three sites but should fit about 20 pods for people.
The other two locations are the Menlo Park park and ride on Southeast 122nd and Burnside, which is a TriMet property and can hold up to 60 pods. The other location is on Southwest Naito Parkway which is a PBOT and ODOT property and should hold about 40 pods.
The sleeping pods will be like tiny houses for people with the basics including heat and electricity and a door that locks.
There will also be common area with bathrooms, laundry, kitchenettes, sewage and water. The idea is for people who right now are living on the street to stay at these villages instead that will be based on referrals from first responders, park rangers or others who are in contact with them.
There’s a humanitarian crisis on our streets and we can’t wait for affordable housing to be ready for every houseless person so we have to get this started so that we have a new approach and a better on ramp so that we can have success for moving people into a life of resilience,” Dan Ryan, said.
The money for these pods are coming from the American Rescue Plan. City leaders haven’t said yet when exactly people will start moving into these villages, but the goal it to have six safe rest villages built by the end of the year.
The other three locations have not been revealed yet.
Many sites have already been ruled out because they don’t meet certain safety and accessibility criteria.