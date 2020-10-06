PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland city leaders attended anti-white supremacy training sessions following a 2019 resolution condemning white supremacist and “alt-right hate groups,” according to a joint statement from the Portland City Council and Western States Center.
The trainings were administered and developed by the Portland-based Western States Center and occurred Sept. 29 and Tuesday.
Attendees included the Portland City Council and city bureau directors.
“We made a commitment to becoming an anti-racist city,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said. “Our partnership with the experts at the Western States Center will help us understand the white nationalists and improve our response to the very real threats they pose to our community.”
“The current political climate underlines how crucial it is to deliberately condemn white supremacy,” according to a joint statement, citing politicians and groups “who use Portland as a rhetorical tool for division.”
The training sessions focused on providing context on white supremacy and white nationalism in the U.S. and Oregon, and described the tactics used by white nationalist groups to “commit violence and undermine democracy.”
“The trainings also provided approaches for city leaders to strengthen democracy in the face of threats from white nationalist and anti-democratic movements,” according to a joint statement from the city and Western States Center.
Anti-white supremacy training is being planned for all city staff. The new training is in addition to the existing mandatory racial equity training all city of Portland employees receive.
Must have lots of money for this but not to help the PPB confront the terrorist BLM and Antifa. Makes you wonder sometimes about priorities.
