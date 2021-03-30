Portland city leaders hold town hall on enhanced policing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Mayor Ted Wheeler hosted a town hall on Tuesday specifically for black men to hear their voices on community safety, gun violence and policing in the city.
Commissioner Hardesty said black men between the ages of 14 and 44 are the demographic most impacted by enhanced policing so she wanted to know their thoughts as the council makes important decisions.
For much of the meeting each of the men spoke extensively about their first encounter with police, how old they were, plus the impact those situations have had on them.
Police Chief Chuck Lovell and Gresham City Councilor Vince Jones-Dixon also participated in the meeting. The group was asked where they think investments should be made to help reduce gun violence.
Most of them said they’d like to see that in the form of community-based support services. Commissioner Hardesty said right now the council is working on a plan to address the rise in gun violence.
She said the input on Tuesday will help inform budget deliberations and the city is also working on transforming police oversight. Mayor Wheeler added the city needed to make policing work for the community it serves, saying it starts with hiring people whose lived experience matches that of the community.
Those who met Tuesday said it’s important to continue this discussion and have another meeting like this one.
