PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland city leaders are trying to change the way some 911 calls are handled.
They're developing a program to help people in crisis called Portland Street Response, inspired by the city of Eugene's CAHOOTS program, which stands for Crisis Assistance Helping out on the Streets.
On Thursday, community members in Portland came together to voice their support.
"Today, we start down a path of ensuring that we have the right first responder, at the right time, for the right incident," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said.
Hardesty is leading the effort on this program, meant to ease the burden for police officers who respond to people experiencing homelessness or a mental health crisis. City leaders said those 911 calls can be better handled by mental health and medical professionals.
The program has broad support.
"When we work with police who usually shows up to calls, they’re for the most part, in my personal experience, great and totally understand what’s going on. It's just, I don’t feel like it's the best use of their time. It's not the most appropriate application of their training," Gabe Rosen said, one of the owners of Noraneko, a ramen shop in southeast Portland.
Rosen is excited about the program. He says it promotes real solutions to real problems.
"There’s a stigma against people on the street. I think its easy to blame them, or wish they would go away, but it’s just not that simple," he said.
City leaders see Portland Street Response focusing on de-escalation in a compassionate way.
Darren Golden with the Urban League of Portland says the program could help rebuild trust between communities of color and police.
"I believe the biggest hurdle we have to jump is destigmatizing houselessness, and understanding these are our neighbors, and these are our community members, and they’re people who need support and need help, and don’t need to be jailed or constrained, in many instances, is the response that they get from law enforcement," Golden told FOX 12.
Next week, Portland City Council is set to hear the recommendations for the Portland Street Response pilot program.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
