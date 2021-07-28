Portland city leaders take action to mitigate urban fires in the future

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As wildfires rage on in parts of Oregon, local officials worry about the possibility of an urban fire hitting Portland.
A big concern is Forest Park, one of the country’s largest urban forest reserves and on Wednesday the Portland City Council took action in hopes it will mitigate fires in the future. That plan included two separate agenda items.
The first included adopting new procedures for the fire bureau that will allow them to ban camping in urban areas that are a high risk for wildfires. That includes areas like Forest Park and Powell Butte Nature Park. The new procedures state that the fire bureau will do outreach for voluntary relocation for any houseless individuals camping in a high-risk area, or anywhere that there is a burn ban in Multnomah County. It then says that as a last resort, homeless encampments would be removed along with as anyone staying there.
The council also approved a plan to reduce fire danger specifically in Forest Park. The council accepted a grant that will help with things like understory enhancement, fuel ladder removal and creating defensible spaces in the park.
Portland Fire & Rescue will also conduct outreach to homeowners in the area of Forest Park as part of this grant to inform them of wildfire risk. The council says this area was noted as a community at risk back in 2011.
