Portland city officials speak about fifth night of protests in city, PPB chief defends police interaction with protesters

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In a news conference Wednesday morning, Portland officials addressed the latest night of protests in the city.
Tuesday marked the fifth day in a row in which protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against police brutality in response to the killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. More than 10,000 people demonstrated peacefully for hours. Later in the night, some people did engage in violence downtown and police declared an “unlawful assembly.”
Mayor Ted Wheeler appealed to the public to keep him and others accountable for change, while standing firm that violence won’t be tolerated.
“We cannot tolerate violence. It’s our duty to protect Portland,” Wheeler stated.
When asked about the curfew order, Wheeler said he once again would not renew it for the city. He conceded that the curfew “really didn’t make any meaningful difference” when it was in effect.
He said he came to the decision after a “little bit of soul searching” and concluded that “in some cases it may lead to some people being more highly motivated.” “It probably creates as many problems as it solves,” Wheeler said.
Regarding the violence downtown Tuesday, Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch spoke harshly about the groups who she said targeted officers with projectiles and specifically wanted engagement from police. “These actions are not welcome,” Resch said.
She said that violence involving protesters that took place Tuesday was not instigated by police.
She thanked protesters who remained peaceful and thanked partner law enforcement agencies who have responded to support PPB officers during the protests since they “are sacrificing their resources to keep Portlanders safer during these events.”
Resch said the bureau has received several questions on police actions during Tuesday’s demonstrations, including why officers have marked vehicles of suspects.
She explained that people in cars have been observed supplying weapons and items to others who are committing crimes. She said that when those suspects have been spotted by officers, they have fled and that can be dangerous to people.
She said the marking of vehicles is to address that risk, to instead identify them and stop them at another time.
On Tuesday, footage of a patrol vehicle driving through the formation of a barricade pile by civilians was recorded by AIR 12. Resch said the incident, and several videos, are under investigation. She firmly stated that every use of force done by a PPB member is documented and investigated.
Dr. Markisha Smith, director of the City of Portland’s Office of Equity and Human Rights, joined Wheeler and Resch in the news conference.
She spoke passionately about how “black folks in this country are suffocating,” both physically, pointing to Floyd’s death, and metaphorically because of racism.
Smith outlined some of the equity work in her office at the City, but said change requires more than one office.
She said there needs to be collective acknowledgement of black pain and trauma and implementation of systems “designed to empower.”
