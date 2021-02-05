Portland city, police, and faith leaders meet to talk solutions on gun violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – City, law enforcement, and interfaith leaders met on Friday to continue conversations on how to combat the spike in gun violence.
Pastor Matt Hennessee with the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church was a part of that meeting. He says to stop the violence it’s going to take everyone in the community.
“The major goal is to begin to stem the tide so that resources are available to really be put in place both from a preventative and investigative standpoint,” he said.
Hennessee feels the city must announce a solidified plan in a week to 10 days.
“People need to know that actually work is being done on this and that we are not going to have this much going on and not care about the lives of people that has been lost, injured or traumatized because I don’t think people can wait a lot longer,” said Hennessee.
On Friday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did address a memorandum from Police Chief Chuck Lovell for the next steps. The mayor says he authorizes the shooting review to identify those at risk of gun violence. He also says he supports deploying a PPB sergeant, four officers and two detectives to be on call to respond to shootings 24/7.
Pastor Hennessee recognizes the dramatic spike in shootings since the gun violence reduction team was dissolved and says he doesn’t necessarily think the GVRT needs to come back, but its functions do. When that team was disbanded there was strong community pushback about how it was disproportionately policing black people.
“Trust can be obliterated by one incident alone. You can take 10 wonderful steps forward and one backward,” said Hennessee.
He also thinks law enforcement and the community should be breaking bread together.
“When we have a family member or a friend that is in crisis, we call the police we want somebody to show up. And I believe that that’s important. I’m not a believer that somehow we need to police ourselves. I do believe very much that we need to build stronger ties between police and community,” said Hennessee.
During Friday’s meeting, Mayor Wheeler also said he understands that increasing patrol officers on the street could help deter gun violence, but said the city must be thoughtful about this aspect of work given the history of stops in the community.
