Portland city pools back open with some restrictions still in place

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland city pools are back open Tuesday after they closed down for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some restrictions, however, are still in place.

All 11 pools are back open this summer - that includes the seven outdoor pools and the four indoor pools.

Waiting to get in the water at the Matt Dishman Community Center in northeast Portland was Evelyn Harry. For five years, she came every day then the pandemic happened. Tuesday was her first time back in 15 months.

"So excited. My body aches so bad, and when I'm in the pool I float, I have no pain," said Harry, who uses the pools to ease her severe back pain.

At the Sellwood Outdoor Pool, newly minted lifeguards and swim instructors got ready to welcome people back.

"We're super excited. We've been shut down for so long, like we're ready to go," said Lisa Osterberg, Portland Parks Aquatics.

Ready to go with COVID-19 precautions in place. Masks aren't required in the pool but they are mandatory inside Portland Park & Recreation buildings. Also, showers in the facilities are not available and capacity is limited to 50 percent.

The parks bureau did have an issue hiring enough swim instructors and lifeguards this year.

"We would love to take more. We do have enough to operate right now but more would be even better for us," Osterberg said.

With declining COVID-19 cases, aquatics officials say that they would not be surprised if relaxed public health restrictions may be possible going forward. However, Portland Parks & Recreation says they need to hire more lifeguards and swim instructors to be able to expand programs and capacity – if public health guidance does permit that at some point. Portland Parks & Recreation welcomes people to apply at portland.gov/parks/employment.

Before heading to a pool, people are supposed to register online before they go or phone ahead - that's for everything from play swims to lap swims. Swim lessons begin next week and go through the summer. Right now, there are waiting lists for those lesson but that could change if the city is allowed to increase the number of people in the classes. To register, click here.