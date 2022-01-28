PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland city workers have announced through their representation a plan to begin striking Feb. 10 after negotiations between union members and the city broke down.

A vote took place Jan. 20 for city workers represented by the District Council of Trade Unions (DCTU) where 86 percent voted in favor of the strike. The DCTU represents more than a thousand Portland city workers.

“Portland continues to lose our most skilled workers to the competitive market, while our newest members cannot afford to live in the city they hope to serve,” said Rob Martineau, President of DCTU and Oregon AFSCME Local 189.

Unless a deal is reached before, all city employees represented by DCTU plan to stop working at 9 a.m. Thursday Feb. 10.

Members are looking for several additions to their contract, including cost of living adjustments, a two percent pay increase, and additional bonuses based on tenure.

“We implore City Management to reflect on the needs of our community — a community made up in no small part by the employees we represent — and the services we provide while they consider this final step of our long negotiation,” Martineau said.

The city, when reached for comment on the strike, released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“The City has not yet received formal notification about the DCTU's vote. We also have not yet received the required 10-day intent to strike notice. We respect the right of union members to strike, and we will continue to work with DCTU in hopes of coming to an agreement on the outstanding issues.”