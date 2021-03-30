Portland clinics get vaccine to communities of color

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials are hosting some smaller clinics throughout Portland that are targeting communities of color.
BIPOC communities have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. So, health officials are hosting clinics in these communities, providing both needed vaccines as well as education.
Monday, a clinic was held at the Emmanuel Temple Church in North Portland. There were 575 doses of Pfizer vaccines given to community members who were able to make an appointment.
“This is definitely one of many, many efforts throughout the county to make sure that we’re not leaving anyone or any community behind,” said Charlene McGee with the Multnomah County Health Department.
McGee is a manager of the health department’s Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) Program. The clinic was a partnership between REACH, OHSU and Emmanuel Temple Church.
“Our work and intention is really to serve the population,” McGee said.
McGee says the clinics are also helping to get vaccines to many in these communities who lack access to the internet and needed resources.
“It’s intentional that we’re partnering with organizations like Emmanuel Church and other churches and culture-specific organizations that have staff with the relationship that can sign multiple people up to help bridge that barrier that we know exists with the digital divide,” she said.
The clinics are also providing education. Health officials say many in the community are still worried about getting a vaccine.
“We really were trying to go to the community to eliminate some of these things that affect communities of color,” said Donn Spight, a professor of surgery at OHSU who was there to distribute shots.
From what they saw, health officials say it’s working.
“There were community members there today who were hospitalized for three weeks with COVID, who are still afraid to take the vaccine and today showed up,” McGee said.
While the work has been tiring and nonstop, they say the results keep them going.
“I look at it honestly that every vaccine we deliver is a chance to stop somebody from succumbing to COVID,” Spight said.
