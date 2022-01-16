PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – As grocery stores around the country experience empty shelves, stores in Oregon are seeing a different impact.

Portions of the United States are being slammed with winter weather. That is compounding with a labor shortage and the highly contagious Omicron variant. The trifecta is leaving store shelves, especially on the East Coast, empty.

In Oregon, grocery stores are mainly being impacted by labor shortages disrupting the supply chain. When it comes to grocery stores that source their products locally, they are avoiding most of the supply chain issues.

Gabi De Leon is the marketing and design manager for People's Food Co-op in southeast Portland. She said her store is able to cut the middleman out since they buy their products from local farmers and producers.

“Our local vendors come here every single week and bring us all of our local staples," De Leon said. “It’s like the farmers come here. The person who makes it comes here and we have those close relationships with the vendors.”

Nick Townsed is a buyer for People's Food Co-op. He said his store is still experiencing supply chain issues, but mainly from larger vendors. He said these distributors are having trouble finding truck drivers to ship their products. Still, People's Food Co-op keeps its shelves well stocked.

"We’re working with distributors who pay their people well, and who respect their employees, and we respect the people who work here as well,” Townsed said. “I think if you’re buying from places with good labor practices, you’re going to experience less shortage supply issues.”

Townsed said good labor practices, good relationships with vendors, and sourcing locally allow his store and other co-ops to weather this labor shortage.

"A lot of my vendors, I have a personal relationship with," Townsed said. "I can just text them and be like, 'Hey, is this going to come by today?' I know exactly where my supply chain is beginning and ending, which makes it easier to keep things on the shelf.”