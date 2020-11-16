PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland cocktail bar is taking a stand to stay afloat.
Botanist in Northwest Portland plans to start selling cocktails to-go. That's a violation of state law, but the owners say it's a source of revenue that bars and restaurants desperately need.
"We are out of time, we're literally out of time," Matt Davison, co-owner of Botanist House, said.
"We can't continue to limp along on aid or help that may or may not come," Robbie Wilson, co-owner of Botanist House, said.
Botanist plans to start selling to-go cocktails on Nov. 25 in what it calls a "Civil Disobedience Protest."
The owners have been putting together a thorough plan for cocktail deliveries well before the two-week freeze was announced.
They want to be clear selling to-go cocktails is not a protest of the shutdown of dine-in service.
Bars and restaurants have been pushing for to-go cocktails since the beginning of the pandemic.
More than 30 other states have moved to allow to-go cocktails, but despite support from lawmakers, the issue never made it on the agenda in Salem.
The owners of Botanist are worried about the repercussions of their protest but say they want to draw attention to the urgency of the situation as bars and restaurants head into the winter months.
