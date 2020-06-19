PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland coffee roaster is raising and donating money in support of Juneteenth.
Heart Coffee Roasters announced that all money raised at its Burnside and Woodstock cafes would go to Don’t Shoot PDX, an activist group that raises awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The business owners said they felt it was important to do something that honored the holiday. FOX 12 spoke with one of the owners about the effort.
“It was just myself and my husband, and we just talked about it at home,” Rebekah Yli-Luoma said, speaking about how they came up with the idea. “What are we gonna do, and that’s what we decided we were gonna do.”
Heart Coffee Roasters hasn’t said yet exactly how much money it raised.
People all across Portland came together Friday for a community arts event and children’s march organized by Don’t Shoot PDX.
Large crowds also turned out to participate in a youth led march through Portland to Terry Schrunk Park in honor of Juneteenth. The holiday marks the freedom of enslaved African Americans in the United States.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.