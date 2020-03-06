PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials in Oregon are asking those who run homeless shelters to take precautions over the COVID-19 virus.
Multnomah County has released information for congregate and shelter settings with suggestion that range from using face masks to shelter bed spacing.
In Old Town Portland, the Union Gospel Mission is taking the guidelines seriously.
With cold weather expected to return this weekend, they will be opening their overnight shelter Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights. They have also done extra sanitizing and are space beds further apart when needed.
“With the virus concern anyone who has symptoms that seem consistent with Coronavirus, that these mats are six feet apart on either side to reduce exposure to the other guests,” Courtney Dodds with UGM said.
The mission has also stocked their hand sanitizing station and are bringing in an extra hand washing station.
UGM serves meals nightly and are urging employees to practice even better hygiene. The mission is also working to educate those in the homeless community about what COVID-19 and what to be on the lookout for.
“We want to make sure that they are aware of what they should be doing to keep themselves healthy as well,” Dodds said.
She adds they know prevention is key, at the same time they are asking folks to be ready and not scared.
“We are not fearful, but we are cautious, we want to do our best to serve the most vulnerable in our community who are homeless,” Dodds said.
For more information on guidance for COVID-19 in large gatherings and shelter settings visit the Multnomah County guidance for congregate and shelter settings page.
