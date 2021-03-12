Portland collective asking city leaders to help implement their plan for downtown businesses

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Rose City Downtown Collective is asking city leaders to help make their “downtown action plan” a reality, by supporting businesses there who have struggled for the last year.
The group formed over the summer to start a conversation about the issues businesses have been facing. On Tuesday, they released the new plan that lays out specific ways leaders and the community can help address those problems.
Vanessa Sturgeon, the spokesperson for the collective, says they have several goals including caring for the streets with organized clean ups and providing resources for the homeless population.
The group also says another major problem for downtown businesses is damage from nightly protests.
“The collective is all for a pathway for peaceful protests. The issue is the last several months the protests haven’t been peaceful,” said Sturgeon. She also says the collective is also asking the district attorney to start holding destructive protesters accountable.
Sturgeon also says they’ve already helped businesses recover from that damage thanks to a successful GoFundMe. If you’re interested in helping the collective has a website with these goals listed and there you can find contact information for city, county and state leaders to send them letters with your concerns about these issues.
