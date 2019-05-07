PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Earlier this year, a Portland comedian made national headlines after he said he was harassed by border patrol agents.
Now, he's talking about that experience.
Mohanad Elshieky lives in Portland but is originally from Libya.
In January, he said Border Patrol agents pulled him off a Greyhound bus and questioned him about his citizenship.
He said they detained him for about 20 minutes and didn't believe he was here legally even after he showed his papers.
In an interview with More Good Day Oregon Tuesday morning, Elshieky said he and the ACLU have filed a complaint against border patrol.
“I, unlike other people, am privileged enough to have a platform and I can speak English fluently and I know my rights, versus a lot of immigrants who come to this country and don't have the same privileges. So, I’m doing it for me and I’m doing it for them as well,” he said.
Customs and border patrol officials confirmed that they questioned Elshieky but claim there was a misunderstanding about his papers.
Elshieky said he hopes his complaint will change their policy.
