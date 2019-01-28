A Portland comedian’s Twitter thread, in which he recounts being questioned by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Washington, is getting national attention and has even been retweeted by prominent politicians, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Mohanad Elshieky, who FOX 12 has interviewed in the past, claims CBP agents pulled him off a Greyhound bus Sunday requesting his immigration documentation.
In a 2018 interview with FOX 12, the Libyan national said he requested political asylum while completing a brief student exchange program at Portland State University in 2014. At the time, he said he did so because of his involvement, working as a translator for foreign journalists in Benghazi.
“Things really escalated back home to the point where it was very dangerous for me personally to go back,” Elshieky said.
Sunday, the comedian, who often references his Libyan heritage during his standup acts, claimed in a series of tweets, he was removed from a bus at Spokane Intermodal Bus Station.
Elshieky said, after he presented agents with proof of his immigration status they told him his papers were fake and he was “illegal.”
CBP officials confirm Elshieky was questioned at that bus station Sunday and although they told FOX 12 the documents he presented were not false, they said, he did not have the immigration documents required by law.
According to them, instead of providing his I-94 and passport, the comic handed agents his Oregon driver’s license and employment authorization card.
CBP officials said there is no way to disprove Elshieky’s account of what transpired, as agents do not wear bodycams. But, they said it may have been a misunderstanding.
During that transportation check, CBP said, Elshieky was questioned for 20 minutes and later released. Meanwhile, two Mexican nationals were arrested, both of whom had illegally reentered the U.S. at least once before, according to officials.
According to CBP, agents have been performing these checks for decades and they are intended for national security. They told FOX 12 the searches are lawful if performed within 100 air miles of the border. But, critics claim they are a form of harassment.
After his encounter with the agents, Elshieky tweeted, “I have never felt as terrible as I did today. I have never imagined that I would have to go through this.”
I appreciate everyone's kindness and support. What happened to me doesn't make me want to stay in the U.S any less. I do love being here and I view the United States as my home. Few bad Apples and some negative replies won't change that. Thank you all.— Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) January 28, 2019
He later added, he appreciates everyone’s kindness and support, and what happened does not make him want to leave the U.S.
FOX 12 reached out to Elshieky for comment but did not hear back. The comic tweeted Monday he would not be accepting any more calls or requests for interviews.
