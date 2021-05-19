Portland comic book store owner says masks, proof of vaccination required for indoor events

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A comic book store in Portland's Hillsdale neighborhood is doubling up on its safety requirements for the return of its indoor card game events by having participants wear masks and show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Other World Games & Comics will be hosting their "Magic: The Gathering" events, and the first one is Memorial Day weekend.
Owner Ron Connell says all participants 12 and older will be required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccinations for the events, which take place inside the store. Connell says it's out of an abundance of caution.
Right now, the CDC says everyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but Connell knows that there are fans of the card game that are younger.
"Twelve and under, the games are popular, and we don't want to count them out. We know many that are chomping at the bit to come back in and play, and we don't want to say 'no, sorry you can't because you can't get the vaccine yet,'" Connell said.
Connell says they can still play but will need to wear a mask, and that mask rule applies to everyone in the store including employees and shoppers. But shoppers don't need to show proof of a vaccine.
"We'll be asking for masks until the state or the government says the pandemic is over," he said.
Along with everyone wearing masks, there will be distancing in place and extra cleaning going on as well.
Connell says they also have a teen suicide prevention and cyberbullying awareness charity event this Saturday outside his store. He says professional painters will be painting a special mural and people can come and watch. He says even though it's outside, he's asking people attending to wear a mask as well.
Betcha a lot of people will forgo the festivities there that day..
