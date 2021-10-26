PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One of Jo Ann Hardesty’s challengers for the seat of City Commissioner Position 3, Vadim Mozyrsky, has announced through his campaign he's matched the commissioner for early donors after receiving 100 donations within 12 hours Monday.

This follows Hardesty’s announcement she had passed 300 early fundraising donors as she begins her reelection campaign. Mozyrsky’s campaign, which describes itself as “volunteer led,” said so far the Social Security benefits judge and first time candidate had similarly matched Hardesty’s campaign, passing 300 contributions since September.

Portland Commissioner Hardesty's re-election campaign 'exceeds early fundraising goals' PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty announced in a news release Monday her re-election campaign has passed 300 early …

“I am deeply grateful and humbled by all the Portlanders uniting together in this age of divisive politics with the common goal of improving our great city,” said Mozyrsky in a release. “My campaign is building a broad coalition knowing that both families living in East Portland and West Portland want safe neighborhoods for their children to play in, that people of all faiths believe in a compassionate and effective response to our homeless crisis, that residents and businesses alike want clean streets and public spaces, and that people of all races and skin color want our city officials to work together to better respond to community needs.”

As reported Monday, Hardesty currently faces only one challenger who has filed paperwork with the city -- Peggy Sue Owens, an administrator with Don's A-1 Glass Service.

Both Mozyrsky and Rene Gonzalez, a business lawyer who has also announced his intention to run for the position, have not yet filed with the city despite filing campaign committees with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.