PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty announced in a news release Monday her re-election campaign has passed 300 early fundraising donors, "exceeding early fundraising goals."

As the first Black woman elected to Portland City Council, Hardesty has served since 2019. During her tenure, she has been vocal in moving Portland forward despite challenges in recent years and supported Portland Street Response and Portland Clean Energy Fund.

“These next two years are going to be extremely challenging. I have a vision for Portland to rebuild stronger and more equitable. We can’t allow our progress to be rolled back,” Hardesty said in the release. “I believe I am the right woman for the job, and that Portland City Council needs my voice as we take on serious challenges in the coming budgets and policy agendas.”

Support for Hardesty’s re-election campaign also came from fellow Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio.

“Commissioner Hardesty is vital for the future of Portland,” Rubio said. “Her leadership on public safety and our collaborative work to address climate change are making a difference in the lives of everyday Portlanders.”

Hardesty has previously drawn national attention in 2020 for calling 911 on a Lyft driver after the driver refused to roll their window up. The driver cited Lyft’s pandemic air circulation guidelines as the reason they refused to do so.

Hardesty faces one challenger who has formally filed paperwork with the city -- Peggy Sue Owens, an administrator with Don's A-1 Glass Service.

Two separate candidates are campaigning against Hardesty despite only filing campaign committees with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office for the Position 3 race and not the city. They are Rene Gonzalez, a business lawyer, and Vadim Mozyrsky, a Social Security benefits judge.