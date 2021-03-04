PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is denying accusations that she was involved in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland on Wednesday, and believes a "coordinated smear campaign" against her is responsible for the allegations.
The Portland Police Bureau released a statement Thursday morning responding to online reports that Hardesty was the driver in a minor collision and then left the scene.
A spokesman for Hardesty also released a statement Thursday.
Hardesty then spoke during an online press conference and reiterated that the allegations are false, and her car isn't even currently running. She said she didn't leave her house Wednesday and doesn't live near the intersection where the incident allegedly occurred.
"My car is inoperable because of an unlatched door and has been sitting in the same parking spot for about six months," Hardesty said.
Hardesty said she previously donated a car to Volunteers of America, and wasn't sure if she could possibly still be listed as the registered owner of that car, but she has no other cars under her ownership.
“Portlanders know I’m an open book, I’m human, and sometimes I make mistakes, and when I have screwed up in the past, I’ve owned it, I’ve apologized and I’ve taken responsibility. I’m telling you today these allegations are false. And to be frank, these allegations are very suspicious," she said.
Hardesty cited a "right-wing media personality" as the possible source of the initial allegations. Due to her involvement in police accountability issues, Hardesty said she's faced "these kind of attacks" that threaten to damage her reputation in the past and expects to again in the future.
“I do believe this needs to be investigated, and it’s my hope Portland Police Bureau will vigorously investigate these false allegations and use whatever means necessary to hold the individuals responsible accountable," said Hardesty.
A spokesman for Mayor Ted Wheeler said the mayor’s office was notified by the police bureau about the “alleged incident” on Thursday morning, but had no further comment.
NOT a fan of her's AT ALL, but if in deed a smear campaign throw the book at the smearer and I'd like to see it carried all the way, no plea deals! Conversely if it turns out she is being disingenuous, throw the book at her twice do the public role she plays. I am just glad in the end that no one was injured or worse.
You get exactly what you voted for Porkland. Enjoy the misery.
Don't much like Hardesty; but if this a smear campaign then I like that even less and believe its perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.
word bro
Man, I Dindu' Nuffin!
every one of them has an excuse...
Must have been her evil twin sister. At least she took her own car this time seeing as how last years uber ride didn't end so well!
I bet the Portland police are really enjoying this case ! I hope justice is served here and not sweept under the rug again !
She's such a LIAR! The victim gave the plate number to the police and it came back to HER.
Guilty, now Potland can dump her...er it.
This is freaking hilarious.
I'm very surprised that she hasn't blamed the Portland Police yet.
Not only the police. Also, the tens of thousands of white supremacists who are murdering black people all over town. 🤣
hu?
