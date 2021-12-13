PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is suing the police union, its former president, and an officer for five million dollars after she was falsely linked to a hit-and-run crash.
The lawsuit filed on Monday says a woman called police hours after her car was hit in March and told them the other driver was Hardesty.
The claim says former Portland Police Association President Brian Hunzenker, who later resigned, leaked the false allegation to other city employees and the media.
It also accuses Officer Kerri Ottoman of spreading the information to a political action committee.
Hardesty was ruled out as a suspect the day after the crash. Earlier this year police called it a misunderstanding.
Hardesty’s attorney says the leaks were motivated by the commissioner’s race and because she has been a vocal critic of police practices.
FOX 12 reached out the to police bureau and the union on Monday but are waiting to hear back.