Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty plans to sue the city she represents over false hit-and-run accusations and alleged media leaks that prompted the police union's president to resign.

Her lawyers have filed formal notice with the city, the first step before a lawsuit is filed. Willamette Week first reported Hardesty's intent to sue.

"In the spirit of transparency, accountability, and justice, we look forward to her day in Court when she can tell her side of this story to a jury of her peers," attorneys Matthew C. Ellis and Stephen L. Brischetto said in the formal notice.

Hardesty was briefly accused in March of hitting another car with her vehicle then leaving the scene. The woman whose car was hit called police and told them she was sure it was Hardesty, but video evidence later proved it was a 65-year-old woman from Vancouver.

Police have called it a misunderstanding, but Hardesty and her attorneys claim it was part of a racially motivated smear campaign. Hardesty is the the first Black woman elected to the council, and she's been heavily involved in efforts to cut funding to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB Officer Brian Hunzeker was president of the Portland Police Association at the time. He resigned shortly after over what the union called a "serious mistake" linked to the accusations against Hardesty. The union, however, did not say what that serious mistake was.

"Commissioner Hardesty has been a champion for civil rights for years – and her advocacy for true police accountability has made her a target of criticism from employees of the Portland Police Bureau and the PPA," the formal notice to the city states. "She is, for many within the Bureau and the PPA, Public Enemy No. 1."

The night before video evidence cleared Hardesty, PPB officers reportedly showed up on Hardesty's doorstep around 1 a.m., according to her attorneys. They called it an "extreme" show of force, "given that the reported damage to the vehicle was a one centimeter circle" on the vehicle's bumper, "possibly caused by the license plate screw from the offending driver's license plates."

Hardesty has since accused Hunzeker of leaking the investigation to city employees and media outlets before she was ruled out as a suspect.

About 10 days before Hunzeker resigned as union president, he wrote on the union's Facebook page that it was a simple case of mistaken identity, calling it "unconscionable" for Mayor Ted Wheeler to prioritize an internal investigation "over the legitimate community concerns like nightly shootings, violence, arson, and vandalism."

Hunzeker was placed on patrol duty after resigning as head of the police union, but he's been on paid administrative leave since late May.

The city released the following statement in response to Hardesty's plans to sue:

"The mayor remains deeply concerned about this incident and the mayor believes Commissioner Hardesty deserves clear and thorough answers about how and why this happened. Commissioner Hardesty has every right, just as anyone would, to pursue litigation."