PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish has died.
According to officials, Fish passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, surrounded by loved ones.
The announcement comes days after Fish announced his resignation from Portland City Council.
Family members thanked the public for words of love and encouragement sent to Fish since he announced his resignation on New Year’s Eve.
Fish was diagnosed with cancer, adenocarcinoma of the abdomen, in 2017. In his resignation Tuesday, he said his illness had become more complicated.
Fish served on the Portland City Council for more than a decade. In his role, he oversaw the Portland Water Bureau and the Bureau of Environmental Services.
According to officials, Fish referred to his years of service as a council member as “the great honor of my life.”
Mayor Ted Wheeler released a statement on Fish's death Thursday evening.
“We are mourning the loss of Commissioner Nick Fish. All of us who knew Nick understood how much he cared about his family, the City and his team. Nick was a dear friend and a trusted public servant. He fiercely advocated for all Portlanders and always led with compassion, wit and intelligence. He as instrumental in shaping Portland for the better and I often sought his advice and guidance. We are especially thinking about his family and his team – as we continue to grieve his passing. Nick was taken too early. He will be dearly missed.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
