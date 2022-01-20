PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More restaurants are closing in downtown Portland, a sign of the times that comes after the city has long been known as a foodie destination where restaurants and quirky businesses flourish.
The latest closure is a big one in the local food scene: Clyde Common is shutting its doors permanently after 14 years downtown.
“I just realized that downtown Portland wasn’t coming back anytime soon,” said owner Nate Tilden in an interview with FOX 12, Wednesday.
“There was no tourism. There was vandalism, theft, and violence all over the place. The whole thing was really, really frustrating,” Tilden added.
FOX 12 played a portion of the interview Thursday for Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps, during an interview about how city leaders are responding to the business challenges stemming from the pandemic, homelessness, violence and crime.
Mapps said Tilden’s message resonated with him and it’s a story that he too often hears these days.
“I thank him for serving our city as long as they did, that space is going to be missed,” Mapps said.
Despite the frustrations and losses to the city, Mapps was also confident that Portland will soon turn over a new leaf.
“This year is going to be the year where we turn this around,” Mapps said.
“I really encourage local businesses to hold tight,” the commissioner added.
Mapps points to two specific goals for 2022: reducing the city’s murder rate by 20% and getting a thousand people out of camps and off the streets.
According to Mapps, the city is prioritizing those goals with the recent launch of the Portland Police Bureau’s new Focused Intervention Team created to combat gun violence.
As for homelessness, Mapps spoke of new shelters are slated to open this year, more money dedicated to low-income housing and increased funding for cleaning up garbage and debris left at camps.
Whether the new strategies and resources improve the city’s safety and appearance remains to be seen, but Mapps knows it will also be a matter of convincing outsiders that Portland is changing for the better.
“It is true, our tourism, especially our convention business has essentially dried up,” Mapps said. “I will also tell you it has dried up because of Portland’s reputation.”
“Now people are not coming to Portland because we are associated with gun violence and tents,” Mapps said.
While Mapps is confident Portland will return to a vibrant city, he doesn’t think there’s any going back, either.
“We are not going to have the same city that we did back in 2018,” Mapps said. “It’s going to be a new and different city and one thing that we need to do as a community and as a series of small businesses is to adjust to the new world.”
FOX 12 reached out to all city commissioners Thursday asking for interviews but were told nobody else was available.
Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office did say that Commissioner Ryan is working on plans that would improve the city’s permitting process, something the office says will help attract and retain businesses to Portland.