PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland City Commissioners just voted to ban a poison that has been killing the city's crows.
The Audubon Society of Portland has been pushing for the ban after a spate of crow deaths last year.
Wednesday's vote on the resolution was unanimous.
The Audubon Society reported in late January 2018 that at least 10 crows were seen “falling from the sky” as they traveled west toward downtown. Another dead crow was found near Portland State University.
The Audubon Society helped the city figure out what was causing the birds to die, and discovered it was a particular poison called Avitrol.
Crow droppings have been a problem in Portland, and the city believes someone purposely put out the bait for the crows.
"It is advertised as humane, it is anything but humane. It is designed to trigger an alarm response in birds. Birds seizure, they convulse, they scream, they lie on the ground on their side and their back, their legs peddling the air, and then for the most part, they eventually die," said Bob Sallinger with the Audubon Society of Portland.
The Audubon Society also says Avitrol is environmentally irresponsible, because it puts other birds, pets and people at risk as well.
The resolution only covers land owned or managed by the city.
The city does not actually use Avitrol to control bird populations, but now the city is on record opposing it and hopes others will follow its lead.
The Audubon Society also hopes Wednesday's vote in Portland sends a message to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ban Avitrol.
