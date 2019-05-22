PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It was a contentious Wednesday afternoon inside Portland City Hall as city commissioners looked to pass Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposed budget.
With rising costs, the budget calls for cuts, with one of the biggest cuts to Portland Parks and Rec.
Before public testimony was heard, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty put three amendments forward.
She wants to increase Portland Parks and Recreations funding to avoid layoffs through a one-time one-year freeze of cost of living increases for all non-represented city employees, including commissioners. In council chambers, she said the freeze would apply to those making over $80,000.
The second option put on the table to avoid layoffs is to reduce the number of Portland Police Bureau’s vacancy savings and reducing the Body Worn Camera Program.
A third amendment that came with both cheers and contentious moments between commissioners was to eliminate the police bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT). That unit was formerly known as the Gang Enforcement Team. Hardest wants to see those 28 positions moved to the patrol division.
The discussion of removing PPB’S GVRT was heated. Police Chief Daniel Outlaw and other high-ranking members addressed commissioners on the changes that have been made.
They argued the team has had success in lowering gun violence. The bureau says they average a shooting or a gun fired in the city once a day, adding that on average, a person is shot once a week.
Since Oct. 2018, PPB Commander Andrew Shearer told commissioners each month had seen fewer and fewer shootings than the prior month. They attribute that to changes made to the GVRT.
Following the lengthy discussion over the team, the commissioners debated over how to handle the 57 people signed up to give testimony on the proposed budget and cuts associated with it.
Commissioners eventually decided to hear public testimony before moving on to other items on the agenda. They will discuss the budget and the amendments Thursday afternoon and then vote.
Testimony ranged from bringing a ferry system to the Willamette River to sparing community centers across the city.
“They’re the heartbeat of our community and where we are,” one woman said. “Think about how hard Portlanders fought to keep the carpet at the airport because it’s where we are. These community centers are just that.”
Commissioners will take up the budget during Thursday afternoon’s session.
