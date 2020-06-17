PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland city commissioners Wednesday voted to adopt an anti-racist policy as part of the city's core values.
The resolution creates a strict no-tolerance policy for racism, discrimination, and bias in the workplace, and encourages equity and transparency.
City commissioners voted unanimously on the resolution, shortly after adopting the city budget that featured deep cuts to the police bureau.
The language of the resolution recognizes Oregon's history of exclusion and the importance of rebuilding trust and restorative justice.
The council also unanimously voted to add Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, as a paid city holiday and annual day of remembrance.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
