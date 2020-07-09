PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing held a virtual town hall Thursday night, amid increasing calls for police oversight.
Mayor Ted Wheeler spearheaded the group in 2018.
It’s made up of a wide range of community members dedicated to helping improve communication and transparency between the bureau and the public by providing oversight on a number of issues, including racial justice.
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who’s a longtime advocate for police accountability, spoke at Thursday night’s meeting.
“Honestly, they are doing way too much. It is not the role of police to fix social issues,” she said. “We need to absolutely blow up the system we have and create one that is responsive to the community, what the community wants from their police force, and how the community wants to hold their police force accountable.”
Hardesty is pushing for these changes to be made in a possible November ballot measure.
If passed by voters, it would create a new police oversight body in Portland – independent from the city and the Portland Police Bureau – which could pave the way for more reform.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.