Portland Community College staff demonstrate to ask for more support from school during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Some staff at Portland Community College are asking for more support from the school during the pandemic.
On Wednesday they demonstrated outside the southeast campus at Southeast 80th and Division. They are asking for stronger protections for workers in light of Omicron.
“We are asking for a stipend to help us with the expenses of remote work and extra workload, we are asking for protection for our part time faculty members so if their classes get canceled due to low enrollment it won't be completely without any compensation. just basic safety accommodations for people who are returning to campus,” Michelle Bubarry said who is a grants officer at PCC.
They say PCC is one of just a few colleges that don’t require vaccines to attend classes.
PCC sent FOX 12 a statement saying:
“We appreciate input and feedback from our faculty and staff related to their needs, especially as the college reflects on a thoughtful transition back to work and what that may look like. To this effect, our conversations with federation leadership are ongoing.”