PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Community College announced Monday that it will not require students or employees to show proof of vaccination for enrollment or as a condition of employment for the fall term.
The decision was recommended by the college’s COVID-19 Opening Leadership Team and approved by the College President Mark Mitsui.
PCC said the decision was based on the following factors:
- Because vaccination access and hesitancy look different across racial lines, vaccination requirements create a barrier to educational access that will disproportionately impact Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). This would not reflect PCC’s institutional values of equity, inclusion and belonging.
- Based on surveys, vaccination rates for PCC employee and student communities far exceed 70%, the vaccination target rate set by Governor Kate Brown.
- The vaccination rate will never be 100% because Oregon law allows individuals to request exemption from vaccination requirements for personal, religious, or medical reasons.
- While many public universities are requiring vaccination, no community colleges in Oregon are requiring vaccination of all students, and few community colleges across the country are making vaccination a requirement for enrollment. This trend is aligned with the open-access mission of community colleges, a value that is core to PCC.
As the state moves toward reaching Governor Kate Brown’s 70% vaccination goal of Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, likely, many of their pandemic administrative rules and health and safety guidelines could change.
For more information about PCC’s health and safety protocols, visit www.pcc.edu/coronavirus.
(2) comments
They finally came to their senses.
Imagine that, an example of public education, mixed with common sense, and that's about as rare as it gets.
