PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Members of the community gathered in southwest Portland on Sunday to honor the life of a local humanitarian.
Bud Lewis died at the age of 100 earlier this year. He was a World War II veteran and former Portland police officer.
Last year, Lewis celebrated his 100th birthday by walking 100 laps around Duniway Park to raise money for the Sunshine Division. On Sunday, the Sunshine Division hosted a memorial service at the park. Lewis’ friends and family walked laps in his memory.
“To me it means how much he was loved and how much he loved others,” Karen Mitchoff, Lewis’ niece, said. “He had that special quality. Both he and my aunt Janet were just wonderful people. There's a lot of wonderful people in the community but he just had that something extra that drew people to him and got them involved.”
For his birthday last year, Lewis raised $118,000 dollars for the Sunshine Division.
