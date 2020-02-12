PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland company says a delivery bike that is necessary to their business has been stolen from their storage unit.
GO Box owner Jocelyn Quarrell says the electric bike was stolen sometime between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. She said she’s not quite sure how the thieves got into the unit, but the lock was missing in the morning.
In addition to the electric bike, the thieves got off with a trailer that is towed behind the bike as well as all the charging equipment.
“We have employees who are out using that bike and trailer to deliver clean containers from our food vendors, or pickup dirty containers from our drop sites four days a week,” Quarrell said.
GO Box is a supplier of reusable containers for its subscribers. GO Box delivers those containers to its vendors, and customers are able to check them out.
“You can open up the GO Box mobile app, enter in the vendor code and then check one of these out with your meal,” said Quarrell.
Users can then drop off the containers at drop box locations, and GO Box will pick them up for cleaning. Quarrell said their containers can be used hundreds of times before they have to be recycled.
The company’s goal is to cut down on plastic waste. They say the bike they use for deliveries is also part of their environmentally conscious goal.
“As we’re going through our operations, we’re also trying to be mindful of the impact that we’re having,” Quarrell said.
In the meantime, the company must now rely on a delivery van. They say not only is the van not environmentally friendly, but it’s difficult to complete their pickups and deliveries navigating through downtown.
“To be able to just pull up right there with a bike and trailer and deliver these cleans is great,” Quarrell said.
Now, the company just hopes that someone will recognize the bike and be able to contact police to help get it returned.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
