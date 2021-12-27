PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Snow and ice that have slammed the Portland metro area since Sunday morning are continuing to cause hazardous traffic conditions that has led to several crashes throughout the day on Monday.

Below-freezing temperatures that arrived Sunday night lingered through the day. The frigid weather, combined with more new snow overnight, made driving more difficult.

The Forest Grove Fire Department said it is responding to a serious crash on Northwest Martin Road on Monday evening. The fire department said there are multiple patients and it is activating Life Flight to respond. Martin Rd. is closed in the area.

2 more chances for sticking snow tonight through end of the week. A weak "BC Slider" brings light snow overnight into tomorrow morning. Trace-1" likely. Then a (slightly) warmer system Thursday. Could be snow > snow/rain mix with gusty mild southerly wind. How much then? TBD pic.twitter.com/w4fIXYggEx — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) December 27, 2021

During the day on Monday, several crashes were reported throughout the metro area. A seven-car pileup caused a closure of SW Farmington Road and SW Grabhorn Road. The Washington County Sherriff's Office said there were no injuries.

In Tigard, 135th from Fern to Walnut was also temporarily closed until conditions improved.

To the east, I-84 eastbound at Frontage Road was temporarily closed after a brief shut down due to a jack-knifed semitruck. Traffic was diverted through Multnomah Falls.

The new layer of ice came after snowfall covered a portion of the metro area Christmas night, significantly melting by Sunday afternoon. Into Monday morning, however, a widespread drop in temperatures brought new snow and ice across Oregon and Washington.

To make driving conditions worse for the morning commute, temperatures continued to drop as the sun rose on Monday.

Around the city, TriMet ran MAX trains through the night to help prevent ice from building up on the overhead wires that power the light rail system. The majority of buses that are in service are running without chains, a TriMet spokesperson said. When using chains, buses can go no more than 25mph.

SW Grabhorn Road, south of SW Farmington Road, is blocked due to a crash involving several vehicles. No injuries are reported. Roads are very slippery due to snow and ice. Drive slow, have proper traction devices, and give yourself extra time if you must go out today. #PDXalert pic.twitter.com/1kXQ2Cnzqe — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) December 27, 2021

I-84 eastbound is back open at Frontage Road after a brief shut down due to a jack-knifed semitruck. Traffic is now being diverted through Multnomah Falls. Drive with caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/6LRUJmMoYh — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) December 27, 2021

Monday isn't expected to be the end of the cold conditions, however. Between Monday night into Tuesday, light snow will develop across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We’re expected to see about 1-2 inches fall in the lowlands, and greater totals in the Coast Range and Cascades.

Our coldest weather is expected Tuesday night, when many of us will be in the low 20s and teens.

Warming centers are also open throughout Multnomah County. You can find a list by clicking here. Shelters are also open in Washington County.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.