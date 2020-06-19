PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A content marketing firm in Portland is offering free services to Black-owned businesses.
Portland SEO Growth helps businesses boost their visibility through internet searches.
“SEO or search engine optimization is a valuable tool for those with a physical location like, restaurant or medical office, because often customers search to find a place that’s around them,” Joey Randazzo said.
Randazzo the 24-year-old founder and owner of Portland SEO Growth in the Pearl District tells FOX 12 he recognizes the pandemic has been devastating for so many businesses and he felt compelled to act. He is offering five Black business owners in Portland six months of free SEO consulting and content marketing. That’s around $42,000 of services-no strings attached.
“Coming from a place of privilege, I just was trying to figure out hoe to be a better ally. As a young white business owner with privilege, I was trying to figure out how to do that. And I know that SEO and content marketing is really, really valuable for business owners,” Randazzo said. “If they’re not found in google by their consumers searching for what they want and they’re not showing u and they’re not getting that business especially during coronavirus that can be really, really impactful and that could be the difference between a business going under and a business making it through this time.”
He hopes this will give Black owned businesses the boost they need to make it through the health crisis. He also wants to inspire other business owners to act in this time.
So far, no one has taken advantage of this.
People can change that by filling out an application for the company and explaining how they’ve been impacted by COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
