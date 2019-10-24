PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland accountant who also ran a marijuana business was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for fraud and tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
As part of his crimes, Nathan Wheeler, 43, lied and stole money from two minor children whose father had recently died, the attorney’s office says.
“The children’s simple requests for funds to cover routine expenses like braces were met with callous lies,” Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, said.
According to court documents, Wheeler since 2012 owned and operated Bridge City Advisors LLC, an accounting firm that provided investment and legal services. He used his position as a certified public accountant to persuade clients to invest in various real estate development projects, court documents state.
“Instead of providing promised rates of return and real estate security interests, Wheeler converted his clients’ money to his own use, living an extravagant lifestyle he could not otherwise afford and building a large marijuana business,” according to the attorney’s office.
To carry out his scheme, Wheeler created limited liability corporations as an investment vehicle on behalf of his clients and named himself a member, the attorney’s office says. He would then open bank accounts for his clients and attempt to gain signing authority so he could transfer funds independently.
Many of Wheeler’s victims were retirees who entrusted him with their life savings, including a former law enforcement officer who invested more than $236,000 with him, the attorney’s office says.
“Wheeler quickly redirected these funds for his own use,” the attorney’s office said. “Shortly thereafter, he used $27,500 of the victim’s money to purchase an engagement ring for his fiancé.”
Wheeler also used his clients’ money at the Hard Rock Café in Las Vegas, at strip clubs, on travel, and on expenses related to his marijuana grow operations.
In total, between 2011 and 2014, Wheeler defrauded his clients of more than $4.4 million. He previously pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and attempting to evade or defeat his tax obligations.
In court Thursday, he was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
