PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a State of Emergency early Saturday morning following the over night riots in downtown Portland.
You may have received an emergency alert on your phone to remind you.
This curfew does mean that people are asked not even to travel to businesses, like restaurants, and back home after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 through Sunday, May 31.
It’s not clear what enforcement of the curfew will look like.
The mayor says he is asking people to voluntarily adhere to the curfew to prevent the kind of damage and looting we saw last night.
The mayor said that in response to last night Portland police would be evaluating their response ahead of Saturday and this curfew.
"I know as we go through the post evaluation with PPB, they'll take a look at the decisions they made, if there are things, they can do different they'll do it,” Wheeler said.
Depending on how things go on Saturday, the Mayor says there could be additional curfews put into place on additional days.
