PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland cyclist is credited with saving a man stranded in the Oregon desert for days.
Oregon State Police say 73-year-old Gregory Randolph was nearly unconscious when the cyclist found him, but that he’s now recovering.
Tomas Quinones’ latest ride took him through part of the southeastern Oregon desert.
About a week and a half ago, he was on the sixth day of that seven-day trip.
“I hadn’t seen anybody all day long, I hadn’t had cellphone signal for two days straight,” Quinones said.
Then, he said he came across what he at first assumed was another dead cow.
“But as I started getting closer, I realized that’s a guy, those are jeans, and a t-shirt, that’s not something dead in the road,” Quinones said.
In Lake County, state police say he’d actually found a nearly unconscious elderly man who had become stranded four days earlier.
Authorities said Randolph had hiked about 14 miles with one of his dogs after his car got stuck in a dry creek bed.
“He looked like he wouldn’t last another day,” Quinones said.
Quinones said he found the man severely sunburnt, dehydrated, and unable to talk, so he shaded him with a tent and gave him and his dog some water.
But most importantly, he was able to call for help with his SPOT tracker device, and he said an ambulance arrived within a couple of hours.
“The odds of finding someone in the desert like that and being found by someone that can make that communication – it just blows my mind that I was able to do this,” he said.
A few days after that rescue, troopers used a plane to find the man's Jeep and they say there with it, was his other dog.
Now, authorities say they've all been reunited and are home resting.
“People calling me a hero and everything else, it’s just, its overwhelming,” Quinones said. “You know, I don’t consider myself a hero because I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time to press that button and give him some water.”
