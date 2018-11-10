PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland cyclist has cuts across her face and neck, after riding into a booby trap on a bike path.
And police said that trap was set intentionally.
They arrested the three men who did it.
Carlene Ostedgaard always rides on the path near the Max station along I-205 and Southeast Division.
But Friday night, she was on a downhill and hit a snag.
“It like hot and I could actually feel the pieces unraveling across my face,” Ostedgaard said.
She rode right into several strings that had been tied up across the path.
They wrapped around her eyes, chin and neck.
She said she would have seen the strings but instead she was focused on three men running from the path, who police later found and arrested for setting the trap. 27-year-old Antonio R. Tolman-Duran, 21-year-old Dakota E. Murphy and 23-year-old Justin J. Jones were booked on assault and reckless endangering. They’ve since been released.
“I was crying, it was like this feeling of sadness and despair that like human beings would do this," Ostedgaard said. “But then upon reflection it’s like there are a lot of hurt people and I just happened to be the one in the way.”
She and other cyclists along the path told us they’re always on the lookout because this isn’t the first time they’ve heard of something like this.
“This is kind of just the reality of riding the multi-use paths around here,” cyclist Rob Dolan said.
Ostedgaard told FOX 12 she knew right away to put her head down and let her helmet protect her, and she managed to stay upright on her bike.
Police said if you ever see any safety hazards on a bike path call them or the park rangers.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
